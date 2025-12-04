×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ex-NGO board boss says teachers' transfer to SHA amounts to double taxation

By Selina Mutua | Dec. 4, 2025
Former Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Director-General Fazul Mahamed chats with Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua during a previous event. [File, Standard]

Former NGO Co-ordination Board Executive Director Fazul Mahamed has hit at the Teacher Service Commission for what he termed as double taxation under the new medical scheme.

Fazul said for years, teachers received medical allowances as part of their basic pay, funds that were later redirected to support a medical insurance cover procured by TSC through a consortium of private insurers.

Although the shift drew criticism primarily due to inadequate specialised facilities in some regions, Mr Fazul said the teachers still benefited from two parallel systems: their statutory NHIF (now SHA) contributions and the private insurance paid for using the scrapped allowances.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to him, effective December 1, 2025, all teachers under TSC lost the medical allowances previously embedded in their salaries and are now required to pay out-of-pocket ‘fees for service’ under the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF), administered through the Social Health Authority (SHA).

This is in addition to ongoing statutory SHA deductions reflected on their payslips.

READ: Teachers' fears as shift to SHA cover takes effect

Mr Fazul said the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF) has collapsed the dual structure, leaving teachers with a single option, even though they argue they are still funding both systems.

The former Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Director-General argued that TSC implemented the transition without adequately consulting with the teachers and the relevant stakeholders in the education sector, and devoid of sufficient public participation, which is a core principle in the constitution.

“As a result, over 400,000 Kenyans are now in dire distress due to administrative actions taken by TSC that blatantly violate their rights not only as teachers but as citizens of the Republic,” he said.

ALSO READ: SHA to offer rehabilitation services for teachers suffering from addiction

While questioning who speaks on behalf of the teachers whose rights have been outrightly violated and economically sabotaged, Fazul said the move leaves teachers unprotected, unheard, and burdened by an unfair, punitive and unsustainable system.

“Why would any Kenyan and a teacher for that matter, be taxed twice for the same service, one taxed under the statutory deduction, and another one imposed by TSC as ‘fees for service’ to access medical services,” he posed.

He added, “This is economic sabotage disguised as reform. Teachers are being punished for a system they did not design, did not approve, and were not consulted on.”

The TSC has yet to issue a comprehensive public statement addressing the concerns or clarifying how the new deductions and service fees align with constitutional requirements and labour protections.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Teachers Medical Scheme Fazul Mahamed TSC-Teachers Medical Cover Mnet-SHA Transition
.

Latest Stories

Global firm acquires local insurance platform mTek
Global firm acquires local insurance platform mTek
Business
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
46 mins ago
Governor Mutuma recounts interaction with slain Meru blogger
Courts
By Kimaku Chege
46 mins ago
Second case filed against Mombasa's Sh17b waste tender
Courts
By Joackim Bwana
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

NCCK: Ruto is toying with youth future, time to reclaim it
By Josphat Thiong’o and George Njunge 46 mins ago
NCCK: Ruto is toying with youth future, time to reclaim it
Sonko millions trigger agency fight
By Kamau Muthoni 46 mins ago
Sonko millions trigger agency fight
Treasury rakes in Sh245b from Safaricom sale transaction
By Brian Ngugi and Graham Kajilwa 46 mins ago
Treasury rakes in Sh245b from Safaricom sale transaction
Ruto inks health deal amid fears Kenya will give up key patient data
By Mercy Kahenda 46 mins ago
Ruto inks health deal amid fears Kenya will give up key patient data
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved