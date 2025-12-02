×
KDF denies claims of drug theft as officers face probe

By Mate Tongola | Dec. 2, 2025
The non-registered dhow codenamed ‘IGOR’ was intercepted by Kenya Navy officers in Mombasa. [KDF,X]

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has refuted allegations that some of its personnel stole a portion of a major narcotics haul seized during an operation in October.

In a statement, KDF said a multi-agency security team intercepted a dhow off the coast on 25 October 2025, recovering 1,024 kilograms of methamphetamine. 

Reports later emerged alleging that some officers involved in offloading the drugs had concealed part of the haul for personal gain.

KDF clarified that the entire consignment remains intact and is under round-the-clock protection by a multi-agency security team.

"The officers implicated in the allegations are under investigation by relevant authorities, and disciplinary or legal action will be taken if wrongdoing is confirmed," the statement released Tuesday night read in part.

In October 2025, the Kenya Navy intercepted the non-registered dhow codenamed ‘IGOR’ and seized 1024 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately 8.2 billion shillings, 630 kilometres East of Mombasa Coast.

The stateless dhow which had been under the watch of international drug enforcement agencies, had repeatedly evaded prior crackdowns until its interception by the Kenya Navy.

