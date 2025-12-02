Six newly elected MPs sworn in after hotly contested by-elections

Magarini MP Harrison Kombe Gharama signing the oath on December 2, 2025. [PBS]

Six newly elected Members of Parliament took the oath of office Tuesday in a ceremony presided over by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, officially joining the 13th

Parliament following the November 27 by-elections.

Magarini MP Harrison Kombe Gharama was first to be sworn in, accompanied by Minority Leader Junet Mohammed and Kilifi North MP Owen Baya.

Kombe reclaimed the seat after a court nullified his 2027 election and pledged to serve with renewed commitment.

Banisa MP Hassan Ahmed Mohammed followed, winning with 10,431 votes against UPA’s Nurdin Maalim Mohamed, who garnered 1,240 votes.

Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Boyd Were, elected with 16,819 votes over Independent candidate Philip Aroko’s 8,476, was third.

Malava MP David Ndakwa smiles on his way to taking the oath on December 2, 2025. [PBS]

Malava MP David Ndakwa, who secured the seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket with 21,564 votes against DAP-K’s Seth Panyako’s 20,210, met Prime Cabinet

Secretary Musalia Mudavadi before taking the oath, receiving advice to serve faithfully and advance local development.

Leonard Wamuthende, Mbeere North MP, won narrowly with 15,802 votes against DP’s Newton Karish, who received 15,308, filling a seat vacated by former MP Geoffrey Kiringa

Ruku’s Cabinet appointment.

Banisa MP Hassan Ahmed Mohammed escotted to the National Assembly on December 2, 2025. [PBS]

Ugunja MP Moses Omondi Okoth, victorious with 9,497 votes over 10 challengers, completed the lineup after the seat fell vacant when Opiyo Wandayi joined the Cabinet as CS for Energy.

Each MP recited the mandatory affirmation declaring loyalty to the People and the Republic of Kenya and promising to faithfully discharge parliamentary duties.

Before the ceremony, Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge led an orientation at the Speaker’s Gardens covering registration, bio-data collection, induction on

parliamentary procedures, and a tour of the precincts.