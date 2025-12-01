×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Two injured, scores trapped after wall collapses in Makongeni

By Okumu Modachi | Dec. 1, 2025

Several people were trapped after a wall collapsed during demolition to pave the way for affordable houses in Makongeni, Nairobi, on December 1, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

At least two people were rescued while scores remain trapped after a wall collapsed as they were searching for scrap and valuables inside a demolished building in Makongeni, Nairobi.

According to witnesses, dozens of people were "hanging" on the weak wall when it suddenly gave way on Monday afternoon.

Emergency teams and residents rushed to the scene to assist as screams rang out from under the debris.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

A witness described the incident as chaotic and painful.

“I'm lucky to survive. I thank God, " Daniel Mohaz said.

"I was with a friend when the wall collapsed. I’m confused. I can't imagine he is still inside” he said.

He recounted how residents managed to save at least two victims before rescue teams arrived.

“We pulled one person from over there. Another one we removed from the middle area. Some were badly injured, some could not even speak,” he said.

By the time of going to press, the rescue operation was ongoing.

Excavators rambled as volunteers held to search through the rubble.

A survivor was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"They were unconscious. We don't know whether they will survive," another witness only identified as Steve said.

The Standard observed authorities in the area trying to manage the agitated crowd who decried the "late response by the government disaster management agencies."

“If only they had acted quickly… people are still trapped inside and suffering. We can hear some calling out for help," they lamented, insisting that more lives might have been saved if rescuers had come sooner.

This happens barely two weeks after the Makongeni residents faced evictions, with bulldozers bringing down their houses to pave way for government's Affordable Housing project.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Makongeni Demolitions Collapsed Building In Makongeni Affordable Housing Project
.

Latest Stories

Nairobi United's dream run turns into tough lessons
Nairobi United's dream run turns into tough lessons
Sports
By Washington Onyango
1 hr ago
Landmark ruling upholds EACC's authority over integrity matters
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
China's investment cap leaves State grappling with two toll tariffs
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Family mourns father lured into war that became death sentence
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Family mourns father lured into war that became death sentence
How AI is supercharging digital Gender-Based Violence crisis in Kenya
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
How AI is supercharging digital Gender-Based Violence crisis in Kenya
Ruto, Oburu target MPs who backed opposition in by-elections
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Ruto, Oburu target MPs who backed opposition in by-elections
Why your land title may no longer secure you a loan
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Why your land title may no longer secure you a loan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved