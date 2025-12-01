Two injured, scores trapped after wall collapses in Makongeni

Several people were trapped after a wall collapsed during demolition to pave the way for affordable houses in Makongeni, Nairobi, on December 1, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

At least two people were rescued while scores remain trapped after a wall collapsed as they were searching for scrap and valuables inside a demolished building in Makongeni, Nairobi.

According to witnesses, dozens of people were "hanging" on the weak wall when it suddenly gave way on Monday afternoon.

Emergency teams and residents rushed to the scene to assist as screams rang out from under the debris.

A witness described the incident as chaotic and painful.

“I'm lucky to survive. I thank God, " Daniel Mohaz said.

"I was with a friend when the wall collapsed. I’m confused. I can't imagine he is still inside” he said.

He recounted how residents managed to save at least two victims before rescue teams arrived.

“We pulled one person from over there. Another one we removed from the middle area. Some were badly injured, some could not even speak,” he said.

By the time of going to press, the rescue operation was ongoing.

Excavators rambled as volunteers held to search through the rubble.

A survivor was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"They were unconscious. We don't know whether they will survive," another witness only identified as Steve said.

The Standard observed authorities in the area trying to manage the agitated crowd who decried the "late response by the government disaster management agencies."

“If only they had acted quickly… people are still trapped inside and suffering. We can hear some calling out for help," they lamented, insisting that more lives might have been saved if rescuers had come sooner.

This happens barely two weeks after the Makongeni residents faced evictions, with bulldozers bringing down their houses to pave way for government's Affordable Housing project.