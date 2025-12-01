President Ruto directs Murkomen to fast-track training of new chiefs

President William Ruto at the graduation of 1,837 chiefs and their assistant at the National Police college. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

President William Ruto has directed the Interior Ministry to ensure all newly recruited chiefs and assistant chiefs undergo and complete their training within six months.

Ruto issued the directive on Monday during the graduation of 1,837 chiefs and assistant chiefs who have completed induction, paralegal, and security management courses at the National Police College, Embakasi ‘A’ Campus in Nairobi.

He underscored the central role the administrators play in grassroots security and local governance, saying the government is committed to strengthening their capacity and professionalism.

The cohort is the third to complete the revamped programme, bringing the total number of officers trained since August 2025 to 5,892.

The training is part of a wider push by the administration to professionalise National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) and enhance their legal and security competencies.

Ruto was accompanied by senior government officials, including Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

The graduation follows Murkomen’s recent announcement that the government plans to arm vetted chiefs in Kenya’s border regions and other high-risk areas after they undergo the required security assessments, training, and licensing procedures.