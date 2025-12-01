×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

President Ruto directs Murkomen to fast-track training of new chiefs

By Mate Tongola | Dec. 1, 2025
President William Ruto at the graduation of 1,837 chiefs and their assistant at the National Police college. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

President William Ruto has directed the Interior Ministry to ensure all newly recruited chiefs and assistant chiefs undergo and complete their training within six months.

Ruto issued the directive on Monday during the graduation of 1,837 chiefs and assistant chiefs who have completed induction, paralegal, and security management courses at the National Police College, Embakasi ‘A’ Campus in Nairobi.

He underscored the central role the administrators play in grassroots security and local governance, saying the government is committed to strengthening their capacity and professionalism.

The cohort is the third to complete the revamped programme, bringing the total number of officers trained since August 2025 to 5,892.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The training is part of a wider push by the administration to professionalise National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) and enhance their legal and security competencies.

Ruto was accompanied by senior government officials, including Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

The graduation follows Murkomen’s recent announcement that the government plans to arm vetted chiefs in Kenya’s border regions and other high-risk areas after they undergo the required security assessments, training, and licensing procedures.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

National Police College, Embakasi ‘A’ Campus President William Ruto Chiefs Training
.

Latest Stories

Nairobi United's dream run turns into tough lessons
Nairobi United's dream run turns into tough lessons
Sports
By Washington Onyango
1 hr ago
Landmark ruling upholds EACC's authority over integrity matters
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
China's investment cap leaves State grappling with two toll tariffs
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Family mourns father lured into war that became death sentence
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Family mourns father lured into war that became death sentence
How AI is supercharging digital Gender-Based Violence crisis in Kenya
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
How AI is supercharging digital Gender-Based Violence crisis in Kenya
Ruto, Oburu target MPs who backed opposition in by-elections
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Ruto, Oburu target MPs who backed opposition in by-elections
Why your land title may no longer secure you a loan
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Why your land title may no longer secure you a loan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved