Police open probe into Gachagua church violence

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Police have launched investigations into a violent incident that happened during a church service attended by the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua.

The DCP leaders had arrived at Kariobangi North PCEA Church for a thanksgiving service after the party’s candidate David Wanyoike, was elected as the area’s new Member of County Assembly (MCA) in the November 27 by-elections.

According to the police, two groups of rowdy youths wielding weapons emerged at the prayer sanctuary, leading to an altercation with the police who had mobilised reinforcement to de-escalate the tensions.

Six people were injured in the encounter.

“The nature of these disturbances appears both planned and premeditated. Nairobi Regional Police Commander, alongside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), have been ordered to use all available resources and get to the bottom of this callous and regrettable incident,” said police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga.

“It is equally noted that six individuals suffered injuries and were rushed to the hospital. None of the injuries is believed to be life-threatening,” he added.

Despite initial reports alleging deployment of teargas on worshippers at the church, the police have dismissed claims, adding that the clergy have not reported use of the chemical to disperse crowds.

Speaking during the church service, Gachagua accused President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja of using intimidation tactics against his camp.

“Governor, my people voted for you. Why do you agree to be used by Ruto to send goons to bring mayhem to the people from my community?” he posed.

Also present at the service were DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala, Nyandarua Senator John Methu, and Embakasi North Member of Parliament James Gakuya.

DCP won three MCA seats during Thursday’s mini polls, including in Narok Town ward, where Douglas Masikonde emerged victorious.

Aduda Okwiri was announced the winner in Kisa East ward in Kakamega County.