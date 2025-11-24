Ruto heads to Luanda, Angola for AU EU Summit

During the Summit in Angola, Ruto will join fellow leaders in reviewing 20 years of Africa–Europe cooperation.

President William Ruto on Monday afternoon departed for Luanda, Angola, where he will attend the 7th African Union–European Union Summit and chair the Second Session of the Ad Hoc Oversight Committee on African Union Institutional Reform in his role as the AU Champion for Institutional Reform.

According to a statement to newsrooms, during the summit, Ruto will join fellow leaders in reviewing 20 years of Africa–Europe cooperation and addressing emerging challenges such as shifting geopolitical dynamics, funding constraints, and rising security pressures.

"Kenya is expected to push for predictable financing for African-led peace operations, enhanced counter-terrorism and border security partnerships, and strengthened joint action on climate," the statement shared by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed read in part.

The President will also hold bilateral meetings with European leaders to deepen trade and investment ties and advance implementation of the Kenya–EU Economic Partnership Agreement.

"He will highlight opportunities within Kenya’s economic transformation agenda, including PPP-ready projects in large-scale irrigation supported by mega dams, expanded clean and industrial energy generation, and major infrastructure development across roads, ports, airports, and railways," the statement added.

Later, President Ruto will co-chair the AU Institutional Reform Ad Hoc Committee of Heads of State.

He will update his counterparts on progress made in advancing reforms aimed at strengthening AU governance, enhancing peace and security mechanisms, and increasing the Union’s financial autonomy.