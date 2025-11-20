IEBC CEO Marjan downplays claims of plot to rig November by-elections

IEBC CEO Hussein Marjan and other officials prepare for the dispatch of ballot papers and statutory forms from the commission’s Industrial Area warehouse. [Photo, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer Hussein Marjan has dismissed allegations that there are plans to rig the upcoming by-elections.

Speaking during the receipt of the second and final batch of printed ballot papers at the Jomoko Kenyatta International Airport on Thursday evening, he said that the commission had nothing to hide

“We are happy that the ballot papers have safely landed and are now in safe custody. They have been fully guarded and will proceed to our warehouses tonight before distribution begins tomorrow morning,” he said.

Mr. Marjan was accompanied by representatives from several political parties including the Party of Democratic Unity (PDU), Republican Liberty Party, and the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

This comes a few hours after Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka claimed that the government is colluding with some IEBC officials to manipulate the polls.

He questioned procurement process that he claimed was flawed, pointing finger at Marjan linking him of facilitating the alleged plans of fraud.

"I happen to know that Mr Marjan, the CEO of IEBC, who, by the way, we recommended he should not be there by 2027, is working with Ruto’s political advisor, who was also a commissioner and is based in State House managing IEBC," alleged Musyoka.

But, the commission's CEO downplayed the allegations, assuring Kenyans that the mini-polls scheduled for November 27, across the country will be conducted transparently and in full adherence to the law.

“IEBC is run by very competent commissioners and a very competent secretariat. We have confidence that the elections will be free and fair. Please have faith in your commission,” he urged.

On concerns over planned voter bribery, the commission noted that such acts constitute election offences and would be dealt with firmly.

“The law will take its course as and when individuals are identified bribing voters. Our officers are fully briefed, and our security systems are on high alert,” he stated.

He said the commission had received the remaining 29 pallets after the first batch of 10 had arrived early Thursday 20.

"From here (JKIA) the ballot papers will head to our warehouses in industrial area that are manned in four hours by our security personnel and tomorrow early in the morning they will be distributed to the various destinations to make sure that they reach in good time and so the election process can begin," he said.