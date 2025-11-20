×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

SOTNA: Ruto affirms economic turnaround, touts shilling stability

By David Njaaga | Nov. 20, 2025
President William Ruto makes his State of the Nation address at Parliament, Nairobi. November 20, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto says Kenya's economy has recovered from the brink of crisis in 2022 to stability through strategic fiscal reforms.

Speaking at Parliament during his third State of the Nation Address on Thursday, November 20, Ruto said growth has moderated to 4.6 per cent in 2025 from 9.6 per cent in 2022. Foreign reserves have surpassed 12 billion dollars, and the Kenyan shilling has held at 129 per dollar for nearly two years.

"Last three years have not been easy. We have agreed and sometimes disagreed, compromised and endured storms," Ruto said, adding, “We all take comfort that it has not been for nothing."

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

In 2022, Kenya faced severe economic challenges. Inflation neared double digits, the shilling tumbled, and foreign reserves hit historic lows as debt service consumed more than half of government revenues.

Ruto said his administration restored fiscal discipline by eliminating wastage and strengthening revenue collection. Inflation has steadily declined, the shilling has recovered, and Kenya has met eurobond redemptions.

"Within that context we eliminated wastage and restored fiscal discipline," Ruto noted, crediting the turnaround to reforms under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda. He said moderation in growth from 9.6 per cent to 4.6 per cent reflects the impact of fiscal tightening, though the rate remains respectable for an East African economy emerging from crisis.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

SOTNA 2025 President William Ruto State of the Nation Address
.

Latest Stories

Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
National
By Kamau Muthoni
5 mins ago
Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
National
By Josphat Thiong’o
5 mins ago
Hiram Gitau painfully mourns Betty Bayo in touching tribute: "I am shattered"
Entertainment
By Gloria Bridget Ochwada
42 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 mins ago
Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
By Kamau Muthoni 5 mins ago
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
Experts: Speech ignored key education issues
By Lewis Nyaundi 6 hrs ago
Experts: Speech ignored key education issues
Bishop Sulumeti: Farewell to selfless man of prayer who led many to God, a patriot
By Archbishop Anthony Muheria 6 hrs ago
Bishop Sulumeti: Farewell to selfless man of prayer who led many to God, a patriot
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved