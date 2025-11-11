×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Cabinet approves major reforms in infrastructure, land and diplomacy

By Mate Tongola | Nov. 11, 2025
President William Ruto chairing a past Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

The Cabinet has approved a framework for infrastructure projects pricing to curb inflated costs, promote transparency, and ensure value for money in public investments.

The framework seeks to eliminate irregular and inconsistent pricing practices in government projects by establishing a data-driven system for cost determination. 

"Key milestones already achieved include the creation of sectoral pricing models, cost derivation criteria, and proposals for a National Infrastructure Pricing Database (NIPD)," the Cabinet brief read in part.

At the same time, the Cabinet approved the waiver of interest and penalties on Sh12.3 billion in outstanding land settlement loans to ease the burden on low-income settlers and advance the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The waiver, which covers 520 settlement schemes in 26 counties, follows recommendations by the Land Settlement Fund Board of Trustees. 

Beneficiaries will now be able to obtain title deeds, use them as collateral, and regularise long-standing arrears. Implementation will follow the Public Finance Management Act, with a 12-month moratorium on principal balance clearance.

The Cabinet also sanctioned the dualling of the 23.5-kilometre Muthaiga–Kiambu–Ndumberi road to ease congestion and improve mobility between Nairobi and Kiambu counties.

"The project will include bypasses, loops, access roads, and non-motorised transport lanes to enhance safety and capacity," the brief added. 

To strengthen environmental conservation, the Cabinet approved the establishment of the Nairobi National Park–Athi–Kapiti Wildlife Corridor to protect critical migratory routes and dispersal areas. 

The project will reconnect Nairobi National Park to surrounding conservancies in Machakos and Kajiado, with works set to begin in the 2026/2027 financial year.

In support of devolution, the Cabinet approved the Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which will split the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill into two laws to speed up the disbursement of funds to counties and improve service delivery.

On the diplomatic front, the Cabinet endorsed the establishment of a Kenyan Embassy to the Vatican City to enhance engagement with the Holy See on peace, humanitarian, and development initiatives. 

The move will also strengthen cooperation with Catholic development agencies operating in Kenya’s education and health sectors.

Additionally, new embassies will be opened in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Hanoi, Vietnam, as part of Kenya’s efforts to expand its diplomatic footprint and deepen trade and bilateral relations globally.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cabinet Meeting Kiambu Road Dualing Kenyan Embassy Vatican City
.

Latest Stories

The price of truth in a nation of comfortable lies
The price of truth in a nation of comfortable lies
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
2 hrs ago
Using technology to cut fuel costs for company fleet
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
2 hrs ago
Fast food chains feel the heat as Kenyans shun eating out
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

New ways principals, candidates are using to cheat KCSE examination
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
New ways principals, candidates are using to cheat KCSE examination
As TSC reels from protests stakeholders call for an audit
By David Odongo and Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
As TSC reels from protests stakeholders call for an audit
Teachers divided over decision to move them to SHA
By Willis Oketch 2 hrs ago
Teachers divided over decision to move them to SHA
Cancer patients decry financial and emotional distress under SHA
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong'o 2 hrs ago
Cancer patients decry financial and emotional distress under SHA
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved