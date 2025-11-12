×
The Standard

Kenyans forced to abandon cancer treatment amid SHA cover failures

By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong'o | Nov. 12, 2025
When SHA CEO Dr Mercy Mwangangi officially assumed office after her appointment in April 2025. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

There is a growing concern over the status of cancer financing in the country after it has emerged that about 13.5 per cent of Kenyans are forced to abandon treatment completely because they are too poor to pay for medication.

According to a new survey by Kenya Network of Cancer Organization (Kenco), which also showed that 60 per cent of cancer patients had exhausted their Social Health Authority (SHA) cover before the end of the year. At the same time 35.8 per cent exhausted their benefits in less than three months while another 34.3 per cent deleted their cover within three to six months.

