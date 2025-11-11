Why senators want government to raise intern stipends to Sh50,000

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Senators have called on the government to review the guidelines to Public Service Internship Programme by increasing the stipend offered to interns to at least Sh50,000 per month to cushion them against the high cost of living and put in place mechanisms to promote and reward innovation.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei who moved the motion in the floor of the house said that they are concerned that internship opportunities are limited in number, skewed in distribution across government Departments and Agencies and lack clear pathway to permanent employment.