Government, scouts deepen civic education partnership

The Chief of Scouts Prof Jacob Kaimenyi lays a wreath of flowers at Baden Powell's graveside in Nyeri, during the Kenya Scouts Association o Founders celebrations Day. [ Kibata Kihu Standard ]

The government has announced plans to deepen collaboration with the Kenya Scouts Association in civic education, peace building, and youth engagement across the country.

‎The plans were unveiled during an investiture ceremony where Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr Raymond Omollo, was formally installed as an Ambassador of the Scout Movement in Kenya.

The role is a symbol of commitment to duty, patriotism, and national service.

Omollo said the Scouts have become an essential force in community mobilisation and youth leadership.

“Through their dynamic community engagements, the Scouts provide a powerful platform to channel youthful energy into civic responsibility, leadership, and environmental action,” he said.

“Their structured programmes are already complementing our security and youth empowerment initiatives, and together, we can further align these efforts to build character, promote active citizenship, and prepare the next generation of Kenyan leaders,” he added.

‎As part of the expanded collaboration, the government plans to train Scouts as community first responders who will participate in county security and disaster committees.

Scouts will also be more involved in national ceremonies, public-health campaigns, and community clean-ups to strengthen civic awareness and responsibility.

‎With more than 4.4 million members across 47 counties, the Kenya Scouts Association remains the largest Scout movement in Africa.

Its reach extends to schools, churches, and higher learning institutions.

‎Omollo described the movement as a dependable partner in national development.

“The Kenya Scouts Association is a trusted partner in nation-building,” Omollo said

He noted that scouts are already active participants in climate action and social campaigns coordinated by national government administrative officers.

‎The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the Scouts on peace and civic education through programmes delivered by Chiefs and Assistant County Commissioners.

“We will stand with the Scouts and other youth organizations in building a more peaceful, responsible, and environmentally conscious generation,” Omollo said.

‎Chief Scout Ambassador Prof. Jacob Kaimenyi, who officiated the ceremony, praised Omollo’s appointment and highlighted the broader meaning of leadership.

“This ceremony is also a reminder that leadership is a service, not only to you, but to all others in this country, that true service is grounded in humility, integrity, and love for others,” he said.

Kaimenyi expressed the Scouts’ readiness to support the government’s youth empowerment agenda.

“We pledge to support and be involved in youth empowerment agendas of the government. Our partnership with the Ministry will enable more young people to access various empowerment opportunities offered by our government,” he said.

“Our Scouts are a force of change, and in partnership with the government, we can actively contribute to the realization of the 15 billion tree planting and nurturing initiative in restoring our environment,” he added.

Omollo said he would use his new role to amplify the visibility and impact of the Scout Movement.

“In the context of the Scout Movement, investiture is a solemn commitment to a lifelong path of service. When one takes the Scout Promise, they embrace the enduring values of duty to God, duty to others, and duty to self,” he asserted.

He added, “at senior levels such as this, that promise takes on even deeper meaning, reflecting an unwavering dedication to national service, character-building, and leadership grounded in the Scout ideals.”

The Ministry said strengthening the partnership with the Scouts will help shape a civically engaged, peaceful, and environmentally conscious generation.