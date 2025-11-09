Scouts tapped for frontline role in youth empowerment programs

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo, installed as an ambassador of the scouts movement in the country on November 6, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The government has announced plans to partner with the Kenya Scouts Association to enhance civic education, peacebuilding, and youth engagement initiatives nationwide.

The collaboration aims to harness the Scouts’ vast network and discipline to promote active citizenship, environmental responsibility, and national unity.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo, who was installed as an ambassador of the scouts movement in Kenya, a role symbolizing leadership rooted in service,

patriotism, and integrity said under the new plan, Scouts will be trained as community first responders and integrated into county security and disaster management committees.

“Through their dynamic community engagements, the Scouts provide a powerful platform to channel youthful energy into civic responsibility, leadership, and environmental action,”

said Dr. Omollo.

He further said, the Scouts are also expected to take part in national celebrations, community clean-up exercises, and public health awareness campaigns all geared toward

reinforcing the principles of civic duty and social responsibility.

“Their structured programmes already complement our security and youth empowerment initiatives, and together, we can align these efforts to build character, promote active

citizenship, and prepare the next generation of Kenyan leaders,” he said.

With over 4.4 million members across all 47 counties, the Kenya Scouts Association is Africa’s largest youth movement. Its presence in schools, churches, and tertiary institutions

makes it a strategic partner for the government’s social transformation agenda.

“The Kenya Scouts Association is a trusted partner in nation-building. It is noteworthy that they have already been active in Kenya’s climate action and social campaigns, which our

Ministry is spearheading through the national government administrative officers,” Dr. Omollo affirmed.

The Ministry pledged to integrate Scout character-building programs into civic education efforts led by Chiefs and Assistant County Commissioners, reinforcing the Scouts’

involvement in grassroots peace and civic sensitization programs.

“We will stand with the Scouts and other youth organizations in building a more peaceful, responsible, and environmentally conscious generation,” he added.

Dr. Omollo pledged to use his ambassadorial role to amplify the Scouts’ contribution to national development, saying he would work to strengthen its visibility as a model of

leadership, civic duty, and sustainable growth.

Chief Scout Ambassador Prof. Jacob Kaimenyi, who presided over the investiture, lauded Dr. Omollo’s appointment and underscored the deeper message behind the ceremony.

“Leadership is a service to others. True service is grounded in humility, integrity, and love. How I wish every Kenyan, especially the youth, could commit to leaving this nation a

better place,” said Prof. Kaimenyi.

He further pledged the Scouts’ support for government-led youth empowerment and environmental restoration initiatives, including the 15-billion tree planting campaign.

“Our Scouts are a force for change, and in partnership with the government, we can make a lasting contribution to environmental sustainability and youth development,” Prof.

Kaimenyi said.