Ex-British soldier arrested in UK over alleged murder of Agnes Wanjiru

By Betty Njeru | Nov. 8, 2025
Pictured, 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru whose body was found in Nanyuki in 2012. [File, Standard]

A former British soldier has been arrested in the United Kingdom over his alleged role in the 2012 murder of Kenyan woman Agnes Wanjiru in Nanyuki.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the suspect, Robert James Purkiss, has been remanded in the UK and is expected to appear in court on Friday, November 14, for a bail hearing tied to an extradition request.

The BBC reported that Purkiss was arrested on Thursday in Tidworth, Wiltshire, by officers from the National Crime Agency and appeared in court on Friday.

“This significant development follows an extensive and coordinated effort between Kenyan and British authorities. It comes six weeks after the DPP initiated formal extradition proceedings to ensure accountability in the 13-year-old case,” the ODPP said in a statement Saturday, November 8.

Kenya issued an arrest warrant for the former soldier in September, after which the ODPP submitted formal extradition documents to the Attorney General and UK authorities.

Wanjiru was found murdered at the Lions Court Lodge in Nanyuki in 2012.

Her body was recovered from the hotel’s septic tank months after she went missing, sparking public outrage and calls for justice.

Kenyan police have been accused of delaying the investigation, despite a post-mortem showing stab wounds to Wanjiru’s chest and abdomen.

Her family has also accused the British Army of covering up her death.

