Kindiki: Kenya on track to achieve 100 per cent renewable energy

By Mate Tongola | Nov. 7, 2025
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Belem, Brazil for the world Leaders Summit. [DPS]

Kenya is on course to achieve full reliance on renewable energy by 2030, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said.

Speaking during the Leaders’ Roundtable in Belém, Brazil, chaired by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Kindiki announced that 93 percent of Kenya’s current energy generation comes from renewable sources, mainly solar, wind, and geothermal.

He noted that this progress has positioned Kenya among the world’s leading clean energy champions.

“Kenya’s goal of achieving 100 percent green energy generation by 2030 is within reach,” Kindiki affirmed, adding that the government is now focused on expanding access and eliminating environmentally harmful energy sources.

According to the Deputy President, national electricity access currently stands at 75 percent, with 10.6 million of the country’s 15.6 million households connected to the grid.

Kindiki said ongoing investments are directed toward infrastructure upgrades, capacity building, and the transition from traditional biomass-based cooking methods, which are set to be completely phased out by 2028.

At the global forum, held under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Kindiki urged world leaders to make firm commitments on phasing out fossil fuels and to develop investment frameworks for renewable energy and green minerals.

