Too little too late: Why Ruto has failed Kenyans trapped in Russia

‎President William Ruto in Laikipia west during his tour of the Mt Kenya region on April 1,2025. ‎[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

President William Ruto’s late and seemingly reactive response to the plight of Kenyans illegally recruited to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war has drawn intense criticism, as families and victims’ voices continue to cry out in desperation.

Despite the grave and widely publicised plight of Kenyans trapped and fighting a war they know nothing about, Ruto’s intervention comes only after extensive exposure by media investigations and overwhelming public outcry.



Ruto posted on his X-platform that he had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Thursday evening, where he reportedly requested for the release of Kenyans detained in Ukraine. Whilst this is a welcome move, it is a crucial, yet belated diplomatic step.