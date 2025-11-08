×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Too little too late: Why Ruto has failed Kenyans trapped in Russia

By David Odongo and Alex Kiarie | Nov. 8, 2025
‎President William Ruto in Laikipia west during his tour of the Mt Kenya region on April 1,2025. ‎[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

President William Ruto’s late and seemingly reactive response to the plight of Kenyans illegally recruited to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war has drawn intense criticism, as families and victims’ voices continue to cry out in desperation.

Despite the grave and widely publicised plight of Kenyans trapped and fighting a war they know nothing about, Ruto’s intervention comes only after extensive exposure by media investigations and overwhelming public outcry.

Ruto posted on his X-platform that he had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Thursday evening, where he reportedly requested for the release of Kenyans detained in Ukraine. Whilst this is a welcome move, it is a crucial, yet belated diplomatic step. 

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto Kenyans In Russia Russia-Ukraine War Trapped In Russia
.

Latest Stories

How Tanzania elections revealed that AU is an irrelevant white elephant
How Tanzania elections revealed that AU is an irrelevant white elephant
Opinion
By Barrack Muluka
3 hrs ago
This is what it will take for Kenya to gain first-world status by 2055
Opinion
By XN Iraki
3 hrs ago
British authorities arrest suspect in 2012 murder of Agnes Wanjiru
National
By David Odongo
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How activists' ordeal echoes a painful past
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Fredrick Karanja 3 hrs ago
How activists' ordeal echoes a painful past
How Raila's political inheritance is being executed right at his gravesite
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
How Raila's political inheritance is being executed right at his gravesite
We were tortured at military facility: Njagi and Oyoo recall 38 days of horror in Uganda
By Rogers Otiso and Fred Kagonye 3 hrs ago
We were tortured at military facility: Njagi and Oyoo recall 38 days of horror in Uganda
How Tanzania elections revealed that AU is an irrelevant white elephant
By Barrack Muluka 3 hrs ago
How Tanzania elections revealed that AU is an irrelevant white elephant
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved