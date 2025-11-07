×
Ruto, Zelensky in talks to free Kenyans duped into fighting Ukraine war

By Betty Njeru | Nov. 7, 2025
President William Ruto and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. [File, Standard] 

President William Ruto and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation on Thursday evening, discussing a wide range of issues, including the fate of Kenyans detained in Ukraine.

 Ruto said he asked Zelensky to release Kenyan nationals who were illegally recruited to fight in the war.

 “I have requested President Zelensky to facilitate the release of any Kenyan in Ukrainian custody. I am grateful to His Excellency for acceding to my appeal,” said Ruto in a post on X.

 

The two leaders also agreed to raise awareness about the dangers of travelling abroad under false job promises.

 Their conversation follows investigations by The Standard that exposed Kenyans stranded in both Ukraine and Russia.

 Ruto further added that they discussed other areas of mutual interest, including the upcoming Ukraine Food Summit.

 More follows...

.

.

.

