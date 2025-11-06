Innovation and partnerships key to modern policing, says IG Kanja

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and DCI boss Mohamed Amin arrive at the NCIA academy, South C, Nairobi for seminar on strengthening professional policing and crime management. [Collins Kweyu,Standard]

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has urged greater investment in innovation, training, and international partnerships to strengthen the fight against evolving crime threats.

The Inspector General emphasised that modern policing must embrace technology and continuous learning to remain effective.

He was speaking during the official opening of the IPA international investigation seminar on strengthening professional policing and crime management.

The seminar brought together police officers from seven countries and representatives from various enforcement agencies,

“Crime is dynamic and constantly changing. We must build institutional capacity, invest in proper training, and adopt new tools that enhance investigations,” he said.

He called for police academies to be transformed into centres of excellence, capable of producing well-trained and ethical officers.

Training, he said, remains the foundation of effective service delivery, while capacity building ensures that communities, whom he described as the police’s customers, receive professional service.

The Inspector General noted that the National Criminal Investigation Academy has been recognized as a regional centre of excellence, underscoring Kenya’s leadership in professional policing.

He highlighted the need for officers to keep pace with emerging crimes such as cybercrime, cryptocurrency fraud, terrorism, and human trafficking, which demand specialized skills and digital capability.

“We must leverage digital tools and global cooperation because crime today knows no borders,” he said, calling for greater use of research and data-driven policing.

Kanja emphasised the importance of partnerships with international agencies and countries such as Germany, Japan, Malaysia, and the United States.

Collaborations with organizations like Interpol, GIZ, and the U.S. Africa Command, he said, have strengthened Kenya’s investigative and intelligence capacity.

“No police service can be an island. Partnerships allow us to share experiences, learn, and respond to threats collectively,” he added.

Malaysian High Commissioner to Kenya Ambassador Zainie Mohamed, who attended the event, echoed the Inspector General’s call for collaboration, noting that human trafficking and online scams have become global challenges.

“We must work together to address crimes that cut across borders,” he said, pledging to support future training exchanges between Malaysia and Kenya.

The Inspector General insisted that the future of policing depends on innovation, professionalism, and continuous reform.

“We must build a globally connected, competent, and ethical police service that meets the expectations of our people,” he said.