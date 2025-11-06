Business resumes at Namanga as Kenya assures citizens of safety in Tanzania

Normal operations resume at the Namanga Border Post as Kenya and Tanzania restore calm along their shared frontier. [File, Standard]

The Kenya High Commission in Dar es Salaam has assured Kenyans in Tanzania of their safety following weeks of unrest over the country’s disputed general election.

In a statement dated Wednesday, 5 November, the Mission said normal operations had resumed after the lifting of curfews and restrictions imposed during the post-election period.

“The High Commission has resumed normal operations following the lifting of the curfew and restrictions put in place after general elections in Tanzania,” said the Kenya High Commissioner, adding that the welfare of Kenyans in Tanzania remains a top priority.

The Mission said it is in constant contact with Tanzanian authorities to ensure the safety and protection of Kenyan nationals, urging them to remain calm, law-abiding and vigilant while continuing their daily activities.

“The Mission encourages all Kenyans to promptly report any security concerns or distress cases to the High Commission for assistance,” the statement read.

The reassurance followed Tanzania’s 29 October 2025 general election, in which President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the winner with 97.66 per cent of the vote.

The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party swept all constituencies after opposition figures, including CHADEMA leader Tundu Lissu, were barred from running. Lissu remained in detention throughout the campaign.

Protests erupted in Dar es Salaam, Arusha and other cities, with demonstrators accusing the government of conducting a “ceremonial” election lacking transparency.

Videos circulating online showed youth-led demonstrations, burning of public offices and clashes with police.

Authorities imposed curfews, suspended public services and cut internet access to quell the unrest, disrupting supply chains and driving up food and fuel prices.

The violence spilt over to the Namanga Border Post, where trade and travel between Kenya and Tanzania were briefly disrupted, causing delays and uncertainty for travellers.

Ministry of Interior had earlier on Tuesday, 4 November, issued a separate statement confirming that normalcy had returned at the Namanga Border Post following unrest linked to tensions on the Tanzanian side.

The ministry said public sensitisation efforts and heightened security patrols helped prevent the violence from spilling into Kenya, allowing cross-border trade to resume under close surveillance.

Officials said calm has since returned, with trade and transport resuming, though minor delays persist due to network disruptions on the Tanzanian side.

President Suluhu hailed her victory as “a win for all citizens” and called for unity, even as opposition leaders and international observers questioned the credibility of the vote.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concern over reports of violence and alleged deaths, urging Tanzanian authorities to uphold human rights and democratic freedoms.

The Kenya High Commission said any new advisories or updates will be shared through official channels and community networks as the situation stabilises.