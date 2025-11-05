NCIC dismisses reports of disbandment

NCIC commissioners led by their chairperson Rev. Samuel Kobia during a past press conference. [Anthony Gitonga, Standard]

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has dismissed reports claiming it has been disbanded, saying it remains fully operational and continues to execute its legal mandate.

In a statement on Thursday, the Commission clarified that its existence is anchored in the National Cohesion and Integration Act No. 12 of 2008, which provides for a single, non-renewable six-year term for the chairperson and seven commissioners.

NCIC described recent media reports alleging its disbandment as incorrect, misleading, and a misrepresentation of facts.

The Commission insists that it remains focused on promoting equality, good relations, and peaceful coexistence among Kenya’s ethnic and racial communities, and is preparing a comprehensive handover report to President William Ruto in line with its accountability mandate.

The current team, led by Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia, assumed office on November 19, 2019, and will complete its term on November 17, 2025, as confirmed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.