Babu Owino demands probe into teacher's death in Tanzania

By Denis Omondi | Nov. 5, 2025
Tanzanians protest outside parliament in South Africa on November 5, 2025. [AFP]

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has called on the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi to demand an investigation into the death of a Kenyan teacher shot in Tanzania.

John Ogutu, 33, reportedly died on October 29 as police charged at protesters opposing elections in Dar es Salaam.

“Engage the government of the United Republic of Tanzania to demand a thorough, transparent, and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Ogutu,” read part of Owino’s letter, which also urged the government to facilitate repatriation of the body and cover related costs.

Owino expressed concern for Kenyans living in Tanzania, citing post-election tensions since President Samia Suluhu was re-elected with 98 per cent of the vote amid opposition protests.

“Present to Parliament a statement outlining the measures being taken by your ministry to safeguard Kenyan citizens living and working abroad, especially within the EAC region,” noted Owino.

Ogutu, originally from Siaya County, taught at Sky School Primary in Kinondoni and had lived in Tanzania for nearly a decade.

His family said he was in the process of relocating to Kenya and that they had yet to receive assistance from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs or the Kenyan High Commission in Dar es Salaam.

His body is reportedly being preserved at Mwananyamala Morgue.

