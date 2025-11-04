NCIC under fire over failure to rein in hate speech, ethnic profiling by politicians

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ali Roba (centre left) and Vice Chair Tabitha Mutinda (centre right) during a sensitisation session on the Fourth Basis Revenue Sharing Formula at the Senate Chambers, Nairobi, on May 22, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Senate has taken to task the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) over their failure to take action against political leaders making inflammatory remarks that may ignite violence as the country gears to the next general election.

Senior officials of the two commissions had a rough time explaining to the Senate National Cohesion, Equal Opportunities and Regional Integration Committee over what they have done in the recent past to ensure that the country does not go back to what is witnessed during each election cycle.

Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma said it was high time the state agencies took their work seriously since cases of hate speech and ethnic profiling have become rampant in the recent past and that if left unchecked may be a precursor to violence as the country gets into campaign mode.

“We would like to know what the National Cohesion and Integration Commission and National Gender and Equality Commission are doing to ensure that we do not go back to where we were in 2007 when the country burnt due to relevant agencies failure to take action,” said Mumma.

The Senate Committee Chairperson Mohammed Chute took issue with the two commissions for failing to table evidence of the work they have done to address the various issues of concern especially on glaring cases that have been witnessed by citizens.

Chute sought to know the number of culprits of hate speech that the two commissions have taken to court, how many of them have been summoned and what else they are doing to make sure that the country is safe instead of only coming up with vague reports of their work over the years.

The Marsabit Senator said that while they acknowledge that there are some political issues to be handled politically the two commissions should be able to show Kenyans what they are doing to address matters that are likely to take the country to the dogs if not taken care off.

“Kenyans have high expectations of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission and National Gender and Equality Commission unfortunately it seems that the two state agencies are not living up to their core mandate, we as the representatives of the citizens are not satisfied,” said Chute.

National Gender and Equality Commission CEO Purity Ngina said that they have taken action against several misogynistic and inflammatory utterances by public figures and media figures since 2013 citing the case of Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo and Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo.

Ngina said NGEC condemned Governor Guyo demeaning remarks against Senator Dullo after she reported the matter in June this year terming them unlawful and unacceptable and demanded for a public apology, disciplinary review and referral to other oversight bodies.

The CEO said in the case of former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Tigania MP Mpuru Aburi in 2023 NGEC issued a social media statement strongly condemning remarks by Aburi calling them inappropriate and unethical for a public leader, and recommending a public apology.

“The National Gender and Equality Commission also condemned statements made by EALA MP David Sankok that were glorifying sexual exploitation by appearing to promote rape culture and disrespect to women’s dignity and recommended a public apology,” said Ngina.

The CEO said that in the case of former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero abusive conduct towards former Nairobi County MP Rachel Shebesh in September 2013 the commission condemned the assault and derogatory language and urged for investigations to be carried out.

Communication Authority of Kenya Director General David Mugonyi said that they are working closely with the two state agencies by providing evidence especially when there are cases of hate speech documented in Television, Radio and Social Media platforms.

“The Communication Authority of Kenya is working closely with both the National Cohesion and Integration Commission and National Gender and Equality Commission by providing them with evidence every time they have cases of hate speech to address,” said Mugonyi.