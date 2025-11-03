×
Elgeyo Marakwet mudslides death toll hits 30

By Denis Omondi | Nov. 3, 2025
30 people killed, several others missing as heavy rains cause mudslides, rockfalls and flooding in Elgeyo Marakwet. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

30 bodies have been recovered from the ongoing search for missing victims of mudslides that hit areas of Elgeyo Marakwet County over the past three days.

In a statement, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura revealed that four people were confirmed dead on Monday, raising the death toll from 26 registered on Sunday.

A multi-agency team involving a military police unit deployed to the affected areas hopes to rescue 19 people who are still missing.

“As of today, the government confirms that 30 bodies have been recovered. The number of missing persons has reduced to 19,” Mwaura said.

He added: “15 persons have been discharged and are receiving post-recovery and psychosocial support at Iten County Referral Hospital and Tambach Sub-County Hospital, and 17 are still recuperating at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).”

Two of the victims were killed on Sunday night when a lady and her grandson, residing in Keiyo North, breathed their last after rock debris hit their house as they took their supper.

The lady’s husband and another grandchild survived the ordeal.

Electric power supply has been interrupted and transport disrupted after road and power infrastructure were destroyed by raging floods and rock boulders.

Senior school and secondary school candidates sitting their ongoing national assessment, in at least 28 schools, have been affected.

However, the government has cleared worries on the fate of the candidates and reassured the country of the integrity of the papers, adding that helicopters and all-terrain vehicles had been mobilised for use in the places posing logistical challenges.

“We have mobilized all resources necessary to ensure that affected candidates can continue their examinations without interruption. We have made adequate arrangements to ensure that no candidate is disadvantaged because of weather conditions or the recent disaster,” said Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok.

Meanwhile, the emergency alert in the area has been downgraded from rescue to mitigation, with temporary shelters erected for victims as they await aid.

Locals have also been urged to relocate to safer grounds as the October-November-December short rains continue pounding several parts of the country. 

