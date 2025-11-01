At least 10 killed as mudslides, rockfalls hit Elgeyo Marakwet

Ten people killed, several others missing as heavy rains cause mudslides, rockfalls and flooding in Embobut and Murkutwa areas of Elgeyo Marakwet. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead after heavy rains triggered mudslides, rockfalls, and flooding in several parts of Elgeyo Marakwet County since Friday evening.

The intense rains caused dangerous runoffs along the steep Kerio escarpment, sweeping debris into villages and flooding low-lying areas in the Kerio Valley.

Authorities say several villages in Murkutwa and Embobut in Marakwet East have been marooned by debris and floodwaters.

Elgeyo Marakwet Acting County Commissioner Julius Maiyo said eight bodies were found in Murkutwa, while two were recovered from debris in Embobut in the Marakwet highlands.

Maiyo said roads leading to the affected villages have been cut off, hampering rescue efforts.

“National administration officers and police are working with locals to rescue residents still trapped in marooned houses. We are waiting for a police chopper to assist. The rains have cut off all roads from Iten and Eldoret, rendering them impassable,” Maiyo said.

“It is still raining in the Marakwet highlands and mud is still flowing down to the valley, hampering rescue efforts.”

A resident, Evans Kosgei, said more bodies were recovered at 10 a.m. in Embobut, adding that several people remain missing.

“There are mudslides and rockfalls from Arror in Marakwet West all the way to Liter in Marakwet East,” Kosgei said.