Bishop Kimengich: Kenyans deserve truth about slain priest's death

Slain Catholic priest, Fr Aloise Bett of St Mulumba Catholic Church, Kerio Valley, who was shot dead on Thursday, May 22, 2025. [Courtesy]

The government has been urged to expedite investigations into the killing of Catholic priest Father Allios Bett, who was shot dead in Kerio Valley in May this year.

Bishop Dominick Kimengich of the Eldoret Catholic Diocese has called on the state to ensure that the priest’s killers are brought to justice.

He criticised the authorities for failing to inform Kenyans about the motives behind the young priest’s death.

While expressing support for the government’s ongoing peace efforts in the country, including in Kerio Valley, the bishop emphasised that Kenyans deserve to know the identities and whereabouts of those responsible.

Father Bett was gunned down by suspected bandits on May 22, shortly after presiding over a mass in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Bishop Kimengich made his remarks during a memorial mass for the late Bishop Cornelius Korir at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Uasin Gishu County on Thursday.

He urged the congregation to continue promoting peace and to reject leaders who sow division among communities.

“We are honouring the legacy of a peace ambassador, the late Bishop Cornelius Korir. He was a true man of God who worked tirelessly to foster peace in the Kerio Valley region and other parts of the country without discrimination,” said Bishop Kimengich.

He added that Kenyans should emulate Bishop Korir’s example, particularly his actions during the 2007–08 post-election violence.

The bishop recalled how Bishop Korir had opened Catholic churches in Uasin Gishu to people of all tribes and faiths, offering them refuge and comfort during times of conflict.

Accompanied by former Kitale Bishop Maurice Anthony Crowley, Bishop Kimengich also condemned the Tanzanian government for disregarding the voices of its citizens.

“As followers of God, we are deeply saddened to witness people being killed like animals due to personal interests. I humbly appeal to the government of Tanzania to resolve election-related issues without causing further loss of life,” he said.

He went on to warn of the dangers of electoral disputes, drawing lessons from Kenya’s own past.

“To understand the severe consequences of election disputes, ask Kenyans or countries such as Sudan. We must work together to prevent such tragedies from occurring again,” he cautioned.

Bishop Korir passed away on October 30, 2017, and Bishop Dominick Kimengich was later appointed to succeed him.