Police constables to be recruited next month, NPS says

Prospective recruits sort out their documents at Chaka stadium, Kieni West, in Nyeri County. [File, Standard]

The National Police Service has said the nationwide recruitment for the 2025 cohort of police constables will take place on November 17, 2025.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja’s directive indicates that the exercise will take place from 8am to 5pm across 422 stations spread in the 47 counties.

The notice said applicants are to download and fill application forms prior and submit alongside original copies of their academic qualifications on November 17.

The development comes just after the High Court ruled against the National Police Service Commission following a constitutional challenge on the doctrine of separation of powers between the Commission and the IG’s office.

In the ruling by Justice Helen Wasilwa of the Environment and Land Court, it was noted that (NPSC) had no obligations to train, employ, recruit, promote, assign, or suspend members.

The judge said that the said functions fall under the Inspector General (IG) as stipulated in Article 245 of the law.

“The Commission is not a national security organ under Article 239(1) of the Constitution. Its role is limited to policy, oversight, and disciplinary control — not recruitment or deployment,” noted Wasilwa.

Wasilwa observed that the Constitution clearly demarcates the roles of the IG and the NPSC and that any overlap would interfere with the independence of the IG in the service.

“The Inspector General shall exercise independent command over the National Police Service, and no person may give direction with respect to matters of employment, assignment, promotion, suspension, or dismissal of any member of the Service,” she said.