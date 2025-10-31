Nairobi-Tanzania buses suspend operation over demos in TZ

B-One Luxury Coach long-distance driver Shaban Ngadaya, speaking to the press on October 30, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Long distance buses operating from Nairobi to Tanzania have been suspended until further notice to observe the situation in Tanzania after the October 29, 2025, elections.

Also affected are trucks that usually deliver onions and fruits to Wakulima market along Racecourse Road in Nairobi.

In Nairobi's River-road area, most of the booking offices have been deserted for two days, with those in charge turning away those checking to book or send parcels, as has been the case.

"We have suspended the operation until further notice for the security of our vehicles and we will wait until the situation is assured," said Shaban Ngadaya, s Staff of One B luxury operating Nairobi to Tanzania

"At the moment, passengers who are not Tanzanians are not allowed to cross the Namanga border yet those were the majority of our customers," he added

On a normal day, about 80 passengers travel from Nairobi to Tanzania, but owing to the demonstrations in the country, no passenger has left the country for Dar Es Salaam since Monday night.

This, the majority of the staff in booking offices has exposed them to losses since they also run courier services.

"The last vehicles that left Nairobi were on Monday and have not returned because of the curfew," another staff of Nairobi—Daraselam bus company said.

"At the moment we are just opening the office and sitting the whole day. I am at Tanzania and what is happening is not good, elections have been held before but it has never been this sham," he added

At the same time, the operators claim they had been warned by insurance companies in Tanzania that long distance buses would not be insured during the election period.

At the Wakulima market, traders are already feeling the heat of Tanzania elections held on October 29 that sparked protests in most parts of the country.

Normally, traders source the onions and oranges from Tanzania, but since Monday, the number of trucks from Tanzania have reduced and

"60 percent of the goods that we sell at Wakulima market come from Tanzania but for about two days, vehicles have not crossed the border," Wakulima market chairman Maina Nyaga said

The traders said owing to this shortage of onions is already being felt and likely to result in price hikes since stating that they also import oranges and watermelons from Kilimanjaro areas.

Normally, about 30 trucks from the neighbouring countries but this has never been the case since Tuesday.

"We have been unable to reach the suppliers even on phone maybe because of network problems and the Internet shutdown that was reported," said James Mugo, a trader.