Software engineer accused of aiding Al Shabaab recruitment in Kenya

A computer software engineer, Alwi Mohamed Shariff, was yesterday charged in a Mombasa court with facilitating and funding the recruitment of terrorists in the country.

Sharif, who appeared before Shanzu Chief Magistrate Anthony Mwacigi, is accused of recruiting fighters for the Somali-based Al Shabaab terror group.

According to the charge sheet, Shariff recruited the fighters from Lamu and other parts of the coast region who crossed the border into Somalia to join Al Shabaab.

The prosecution alleged that on June 25 this year Shariff sent Sh6,922 to Athuman Ahmed Ali to travel from Lamu to Somalia through Moyale to join Al Shabaab.

According to the state lawyer, Antony Musyoka, Shariff sent the money from his mobile phone number, 0111437457, to 0759666612, registered to Ali.

Shariff denied the charge. His lawyer, Yahya Mummini, asked the court to release him on bond, arguing that there was no compelling reason continue to hold him.

State lawyer Antony Musyoka opposed the application saying he would abscond.

He said the investigation of the case is complex, several lines of investigation are not yet finalised, and the accused may jeopardise the investigation.

"I am apprehensive if he is released on bond he will not attend the court proceedings and may interfere with the ongoing investigation," said Musyoka.

He said the accused, being a suspected member of Al Shabaab, could pose a threat to the national security of the country, as nobody knows what his objective is.

The prosecution also said the accused, if released, could interfere with witnesses, and that was why he should be

“The case involves national security, and the accused is facing very serious charges which attract very serious sentences. If released at this stage of the trial, I am apprehensive that he will abscond bond and fail to attend the court,” said Musyoka.

Musyoa said they will not cause any delay in hearing the matter and pleaded with the magistrate not to release him on bail.

The magistrate ordered the accused to be remanded at Shimo la Tewa prison until November 10, when a probation report from the probation department will be available on whether the accused can be trusted to be on bail.

The accused, who has been in police custody for 44 days, denied the charges, saying he was innocent.