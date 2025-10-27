State moves to rescue Kenyans trapped in Russia's military operations

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says the government has been in dialogue with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the repatriation of affected Kenyans. [File, Standard]

The government has confirmed ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure the release and safe return of Kenyans caught up in Russia’s military operations.

This resolution comes amid growing concern that some citizens were duped into joining the Russia-Ukraine conflict under false pretences.

In a statement on Monday, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi said the government has been in constructive dialogue with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the repatriation of affected nationals.

“The Government has been seized of the matter and for several months has been pursuing it,” the statement read.

Mudavadi revealed that Kenyan and Russian officials held a crucial meeting last month to address the need for Kenyans detained in various military camps across Russia to be assisted to reach Kenya’s Mission in Moscow for safe return home.

The statement acknowledged the complexity of the situation, noting that several foreign nationals—including Kenyans—had been caught up in the conflict after signing voluntary contracts with recruiters posing as legitimate agents working with the Russian government.

Kenya expressed deep concern over the recruitment of its youth by what Mudavadi described as “corrupt and ruthless agents” who allegedly lure job seekers abroad with false promises, only for them to end up in active combat zones.

Following high-level engagements between Nairobi and Moscow, several Kenyans have already been rescued and issued with emergency travel documents to enable them to reunite with their families.

According to Mudavadi, both governments have agreed that any Kenyan detained without consent will be immediately released to Kenya’s mission in Moscow for repatriation.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has also directed immigration and security agencies to heighten vigilance at border crossings and airports to help dismantle recruitment networks and prevent further exploitation of Kenyan citizens.

In addition, the Kenyan Mission in Moscow has advised all Kenyans visiting Russia to register with the Embassy and remain alert to potential scams.

Despite the current challenges, Kenya and Russia are working to strengthen bilateral relations, including plans to sign a Bilateral Labour Agreement (BLA) that will establish a framework for safe and legitimate employment opportunities for Kenyans in Russia.

“The Government of Kenya remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of its citizens abroad while promoting mutually beneficial cooperation with partner nations,” Mudavadi said.

The government has urged families with relatives in Russia or neighbouring regions to stay in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and report any cases of missing persons or suspected illegal recruitment.