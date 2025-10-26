×
Cyclone 'Chenge': Weatherman warns of heavy rains, strong winds

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 26, 2025
The cyclone is currently located about 500 kilometres north of Madagascar coming toward the East African coast.

The Meteorological Department has warned residents of the coastal region to brace for heavy rains and strong winds from Monday as a weakening low-pressure system, Cyclone Chenge (Residual Depression), moves westward over the southwest Indian Ocean.

In a weather advisory issued on Sunday, the weatherman said the system, currently located about 500 kilometers north of Madagascar, continues to weaken as it drifts across the northern Mozambique Channel toward the East African coast.

Although the system’s strength has reduced, its proximity to Kenya and Tanzania may still influence weather conditions over southern coastal areas early in the week.

“Heavy rainfall is expected over several parts of the country, with strong winds exceeding 25 knots possible along the south coast on Monday and Tuesday as the system dissipates,” the department said.

Cyclone Chenge formed as a low-pressure area over the southwest Indian Ocean, with sustained wind speeds of about 55 kilometres per hour and gusts of up to 75 kilometres per hour.

The Met Department has cautioned residents in coastal counties and those involved in marine activities to exercise vigilance and stay updated through official advisories.

Fishermen and marine operators have been urged to avoid deep-sea ventures due to the risk of rough seas and strong gusts.

KMD advised the public to take necessary precautions and remain alert as the system’s effects could trigger localized flooding and disruptions along coastal areas.

