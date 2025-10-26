Mudavadi urges Kenyans to embrace technology for agricultural growth

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on Kenyans to embrace modern agriculture. [Courtesy]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on Kenyans to embrace innovation, data, and technology as the driving forces of modern agriculture.

Speaking during the fifth National Agribusiness Summit and Agribusiness Excellence Awards in Nairobi, Mudavadi said the future of Kenya’s agricultural sector

depends on how quickly the country adapts to these emerging trends.

He revealed that his office is working with the Ministry of Agriculture and development partners to build integrated digital ecosystems aimed at transforming service

delivery.

“These systems will support farmer registration, e-extension services, digital input access, and real-time market intelligence,” he said, adding that deeper partnerships

and stronger coordination were essential for success.

Mudavadi urged the private sector to invest in processing, logistics, and innovation, while development partners focus on capacity building and research. He also

emphasized empowering county governments to implement grassroots programmes that deliver tangible results for farmers.

He called on counties to invest in agricultural data systems compatible with national platforms such as the Kenya Integrated Agricultural Management Information

System (KIAMIS) and the National Farmer Registration System to ensure planning and resource allocation are data-driven.

Highlighting the role of youth and innovation, Mudavadi said innovation hubs and incubators can connect startups with investors and public programmes.

“Innovation hubs are the bridge between ideas and impact,” he noted.

Turning to value addition, the Prime Cabinet Secretary decried the continued export of raw produce, saying Kenya must promote local agro-processing to retain value and create jobs.

“By supporting cottage industries, cold storage facilities, and agro-industrial parks, we can create sustainable employment for women and youth,” he said.

Mudavadi reiterated that agriculture remains central to Kenya’s economy, providing livelihoods, food security, and export earnings. He called for a shift from

subsistence farming to a technology-driven, market-oriented, and globally competitive agribusiness sector.

He pointed to ongoing reforms under the Agricultural Sector Transformation and Growth Strategy (ASTGS), which seek to modernize value chains, strengthen markets,

and improve rural infrastructure.

“For decades, our farmers have remained price-takers in their own markets. This must change,” he said, urging for stronger cooperatives, aggregation centres, and

digital marketplaces to connect smallholder farmers directly with buyers.

This year’s summit, themed “From Promise to Action: Advancing Agribusiness through Dialogue and Innovation,” brought together leaders from government,

academia, the private sector, and development partners.