Postal workers threaten nationwide strike over unpaid salaries

By Ronald Kipruto | Oct. 22, 2025

Kenya Postal Workers through Communication Workers Union of Kenya (COWU-K) have threatened to go on Strike from Monday October27, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Kenya Postal Workers Union has announced plans to begin a nationwide strike on Monday, October 27, 2025, to protest seven months of unpaid salaries and unremitted statutory deductions.

According to the workers, the strike will proceed unless all outstanding wages are paid and assurances given for October salaries.

Speaking on behalf of the union, Communication Workers Union (COWU) Secretary General Benson Okwaro revealed that the unremitted deductions, some dating back to 2015, have accumulated to more than Sh1.5 billion.

“It is not possible for a union of this magnitude to have employees who have not earned a salary for seven months and are expected to report to work and not be tempted to steal. We issued a 30-day strike notice that expires this Friday, and the strike will officially begin on Monday,” Okwaro said.

He urged all postal workers across the country to participate in the industrial action, warning that operations will be paralyzed if their grievances are not addressed.

The union has given the government until Saturday, October 26, to settle the arrears, failure to which employees will down their tools indefinitely.

