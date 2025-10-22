Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga under fire over remarks on Raila's death

Nyeri Governor and CoG Vice-Chair Mutahi Kahiga during an interview at his office in Nairobi on April 22, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has come under heavy criticism following controversial remarks perceived as mocking and politicising the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking at a burial yesterday, Kahiga suggested that Odinga’s death was God’s plan to help the Mt Kenya region regain access to State resources that had allegedly been redirected elsewhere.

In a video circulating on social media, the county boss, speaking in his native Kikuyu language, claimed that the political partnership between President William Ruto and Odinga had shifted government development priorities towards the Nyanza region, sidelining Mt Kenya.

“You guys can see; you can see what had been planned, but God brought something up. Now it’s total confusion. Everybody can see that. We did not harbor hate for anyone, but God came through for us. Because the plan that had been hatched, if you look keenly, for you who do not travel, because I was in that region, all goodies were being directed there because of tomorrow’s plans, because it seemed like they did away with us, but God came and brought this thing," said Kahiga.

According to him, Odinga’s death has “levelled the playing field” for all political players: "So now people have been told to go back to the drawing board because the plan that was there was probably to throw us out. But who is God? Does he take ugali at somebody’s house or sleep in Kayole? He came through in his own way. He saw up there people in heaven are disagreeing a lot and came for Baba so that he can go and smooth things up there,” he added.

The comments have triggered widespread outrage, with Kahiga’s colleagues at the Council of Governors (CoG) distancing themselves.

In a statement, CoG chair Ahmed Abdullah said: “We wish to disassociate in toto with the sentiments of Governor Kahiga and note that those are personal remarks that do not reflect or represent the views of the Council of Governors and especially at this time of deep mourning.”

According to Abdullah, Kahiga’s remarks were "reckless, insensitive, inhumane, and unacceptable."

Echoing the council’s position, ODM National Chair Gladys Wanga condemned Kahiga’s comments, describing him as a politician “who thrives on bursts of false and outrageous allegations, personal insults, fear mongering and ethnic profiling, especially when it comes to the Luo nation and Raila Odinga.”

ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga calls for the resignation of Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga as COG Vice Chair over remarks on late Prime Minister Raila Odinga



Video by Michael Mute pic.twitter.com/FvXPZ1z449 — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) October 22, 2025

She added: “It is time for all who value the unity of this country to take a stand and condemn this depth of tribal hate being championed by Kahiga and those who think like him. We must all stand up and condemn Kahiga for his tribal chauvinism and being more consumed with himself and his tribe than with the nation’s well-being. Chauvinism, like Kahiga's, has set many nations aflame. They could do it in Kenya, too.”

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni also condemned the governor's remarks, saying Kahiga spoke for no one but himself. “Let it be known that he spoke for himself, not for Nyeri, not for the mountain, and certainly not for Kenya. To celebrate death and drag a whole community into your hate is the lowest form of politics. Shame on you!” wrote Kioni in a post on X.

Others, including lawyer Willis Otieno, called for a public apology from the governor, insisting that tribal supremacy should never be tolerated.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu also criticised Kahiga, saying: “Kahiga has decided that he and recklessness will walk hand in hand. That was an extremely unfortunate statement.”

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, embracing Raila Odinga’s forgiving nature, noted: “We know there are those who hated Baba, but it’s still shocking to hear it. Mutahi Kahiga is easily the vilest of the bunch, but Baba taught us to always respond with love. If he were still around, the next thing you would see is him having lunch with Kahiga.”

However, Wanga maintained that Kahiga should not hold any leadership position, calling for his removal as vice chairperson of the Council of Governors.