Mashujaa concert honours Kenya's heroes of freedom and human rights

As Kenyans across the world marked Mashujaa Day, human rights defenders, activists, and artists came together to celebrate the nation’s heroes through art.

The Mashujaa Concert brought together artists, activists, and human rights defenders to honour Kenya’s heroes, not only those who fought for independence, but also those who continue to resist oppression, demand accountability, and defend democracy through art.

Among those in attendance was former Wiper Patriotic Front Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who reminded the gathering of art’s power to shape political consciousness.

“It is appropriate that even our artists, who are least celebrated, have taken it upon themselves to honor Kenya’s heroes. These young people are using their talent to confront police brutality, abductions, and the suppression of free expression,” said Kalonzo.

He emphasised the need to recognise the sacrifices made by those who speak truth to power from the past freedom fighters to the young demonstrators of today.

He called for the government to release those facing politically motivated charges for exercising their constitutional rights.

"Every Kenyan family struggling under the current political and economic conditions is a hero," he said. "As we celebrate, we must also resist attempts to muzzle the press and silence dissent. That is how we truly honor our Mashujaa," Kalonzo added.

Faith Odhiambo, President of the Law Society of Kenya said the event was both a moment of mourning and a moment of renewal following the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“We are just coming from a period of mourning one of our greatest heroes. But today, art reminds us that even after mourning, the sun shall rise. The fight, the songs, the poems keep the spirit of our heroes alive,” said Odhiambo

Kamau Ngugi, the Executive Director of the Defenders Coalition, said they were honoring artists, human rights defenders, and all Kenyans who believe in justice and the fight for rights.

“Our country has been built on strong foundation of social justice and that is what we keep fighting for. We have refused to be intimidated by the political class in our pursuit for rights and justice,” said Ngugi.

Davis Malombe, Executive Director of the Kenya Human Rights Commission grounded the celebration in the political realities of the moment calling for the release of the release of activists detained in Uganda.

“We are celebrating Mashujaa Day when many Kenyans are still being detained, silenced, and violated. The same culture of police impunity that existed under colonial rule continues today,” he stated.

Malombe condemned recent Bills signed by President William Ruto into law including the Kenya Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which threatens digital freedoms