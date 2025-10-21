Raila celebrated as the father of devolution across counties

Learners from Migadini Comprehensive School during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Miritini Comprehensive School, Mombasa, on October 20, 2025. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]
This year’s 62nd Mashujaa Day celebrations across the counties honoured the late Raila Odinga as the father of devolution that has spurred development across the country.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you