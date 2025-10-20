Ruto honours Raila with Kenya's highest award for his lifelong service

President William Ruto confers Late Raila Odinga with the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (First Class – Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart, C.G.H.) on October 20, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto has conferred the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (First Class – Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart, C.G.H.), the nation’s highest honour, upon the

late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.

The award, officially gazetted on Mashujaa Day, October 20, 2025, recognises Raila’s lifelong service, sacrifice, and immense contribution to Kenya’s democracy and

development.

It marks a historic moment as the country honours one of its most influential statesmen.

In the Gazette Notice, President Ruto hailed Raila as “one of the principal architects of Kenya’s modern democratic order,” noting that his passing on October 15 had left Kenya,

Africa, and the world with an “immeasurable loss.”

The citation traces Raila’s remarkable journey, from his early years as a university lecturer to a political career spanning more than four decades.

It highlights his service as Member of Parliament, Cabinet Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and Kenya’s second Prime Minister between 2008 and 2013.

“Throughout his life, whether in government or outside it, Raila Amolo Odinga exemplified courage, endurance, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to the ideals of

democracy and good governance,” the notice reads in part.

President Ruto praised Odinga’s steadfast belief in justice and equality, describing him as “a visionary patriot, a unifier of the people, and a champion of justice whose name will

forever be etched in the annals of our Republic.”

The conferment, made under Article 132(4)(c) of the Constitution, represents Kenya’s ultimate recognition of public service and sacrifice.

The President further noted that the outpouring of grief across Kenya and beyond was “a testament to his enduring influence, extraordinary service, and the profound affection in

which he is held by a grateful nation.”

With this honour, Raila Odinga joins the ranks of Kenya’s most revered national icons, a fitting tribute to a man whose legacy continues to shape the nation’s democratic journey

and inspire generations across the continent.