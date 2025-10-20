The enigmatic lion whose roar was heard throughout Kenya and across Africa

Military officers carry the casket bearing the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the burial at Kang'o ka Jaramogi, Bondo, on October 19, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

We all must bow out. Raila Odinga’s turn came on October 15, 2025, in India, far away from Bondo, Kisumu, Nairobi, or even Addis Ababa, while seeking medical care that mismanaged Africa could not provide.