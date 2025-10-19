×
Kenyans in London mourn eulogise Raila Odinga as a towering statesman

By Jacinta Mutura | Oct. 19, 2025

 

Raila Odinga's body received at Nyayo Stadium. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Kenyans living in the United Kingdom have joined their brothers and sisters at home in mourning the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

In a statement, the ODM Diaspora Chapter in the UK described Raila as a towering statesman, courageous reformist, and tireless defender of human rights, whose leadership helped shape Kenya’s political history

“He stood for democracy, justice, and equality. His efforts led to multiparty freedom, the 2010 Constitution, and devolution, which empowered local communities,” reads the statement signed by ODM Diaspora UK Secretary General Ali Ali and Chairman George Osore.

The group praised Raila’s courage and lifelong dedication to justice, noting that he endured imprisonment and persecution for the sake of a free and democratic Kenya.

“A true patriot, he endured imprisonment, persecution, and personal sacrifice in his lifelong pursuit of justice and a free Kenya. Throughout his illustrious public life, he stood firmly for democratic governance, multiparty freedom, and the rule of law,” read the statement.

“His unwavering belief in dialogue, reconciliation, and peace-building made him not only a national icon but also a continental statesman whose influence extended far beyond Kenya’s borders,” they said.

They lauded Raila for championing the rights of the marginalized, relentless fight for equality, accountability, and national unity.

“His steadfast advocacy for the 2010 Constitution and the principle of devolution forever changed Kenya’s governance structure, empowering local communities and strengthening participatory democracy,” said the diaspora part officials.

The group said they stand in solidarity with those at home during this period of mourning extending condolences to Raila’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, his family, the ODM fraternity, and the people of Kenya.

“We honor the life and legacy of a leader whose courage, vision, and love for Kenya will continue to inspire generations to come,” the statement read.

