No speeches during Raila's public viewing in Kisumu, PS Omollo says

Raila Odinga’s body to arrive at Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu by 8am for viewing, public to start arriving at 7am. [File, Standard]

The body of the late ODM leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will be flown directly to the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu for public viewing before being transported to his home in Bondo by road.

According to Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Raila's remains will land at 8 a.m., after which a public viewing will commence following a short prayer by the clergy.

"We expect the body to arrive by 8 a.m. in the morning and therefore we expect members of the public to start streaming in as early as 7 a.m.," he said.

Omollo, who spoke during an inspection tour of the stadium on Friday evening, was accompanied by Kisumu Governor Professor Anyang Nyong’o and other leaders. He clarified that no public speeches will be allowed at the stadium to ensure the exercise starts on time.

"There will be no public speeches; there will only be a quick prayer led by the clergy and then the process of viewing will begin. It will go on until around 3 p.m. for the body to be moved to Bondo," he stated.

"The body will be flown here; there's no movement to the airport," PS Omollo added.

Security arrangements have been enhanced to the required standard, with a section of the ODM youth wing, often taking up security roles during political events, embedded to support the police in ensuring safety during the viewing exercise.

"We have made necessary arrangements working with the leadership of the Orange Democratic Movement together with our security officers," he stated.

On his part, Governor Nyong’o thanked the national government for its continued efforts in ensuring the exercise runs smoothly.

"We are grateful to the national government for their support in ensuring that the viewing in Kisumu will go on well. Our people will have an opportunity to say their farewell to our leader, Raila, right here in Kisumu tomorrow, especially those who will not make it to Bondo," Nyong’o said.

He called on Kisumu and Nyanza residents at large to maintain a high level of discipline during the exercise as a way to honour the ODM leader.

"I want our people to understand that it's a solemn occasion tomorrow, not a merry-making or a feast. There'll be no other meeting here, there will just be opportunity for get an opportunity to see the Prime Minister, then leave," Nyong’o stated.