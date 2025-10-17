Change of plan as Raila's body to remain at Lee Funeral overnight

Coffin baring the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during a funeral service at Nyayo National Stadium on October 17, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Funeral Committee has announced another change of plan regarding the handling of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s body.

Initially, the committee had indicated that the body would be taken to his Karen residence for an overnight vigil on Friday.

But as it emerges, Odinga’s body will now be returned to Lee Funeral Home tonight for preservation in preparation for airlifting to Kisumu tomorrow.

In a statement issued Friday, ODM Director of Communications Philip Itale said, “The National Funeral Committee wishes to announce to the public that due to unavoidable

circumstances, the body of the late Raila Odinga will not be taken to his Karen residence for overnight stay as earlier planned.”

“Instead, after the ongoing public viewing at Nyayo National Stadium, it will be taken back to Lee Funeral Home for preservation in readiness for airlifting to Kisumu tomorrow morning.”

Sources close to the planning indicate that the decision was informed by several factors, with the well-being and security of the family being a top priority.

Given the immense national outpouring of grief and the large crowds expected, holding a vigil at the private Karen residence would pose significant logistical and security challenges.

“It is important to remember that the sanctity of the family is paramount. The family’s privacy, their well-being, and the safety of mourners are critical considerations,” a senior ODM official said.

The overnight vigil, though initially planned, was not a legal or mandatory requirement but rather a family preference.

With thousands of mourners already given a chance to view the body at Nyayo National Stadium, the committee said the change would ensure a dignified and orderly process leading up to the airlift to Kisumu.

Authorities also cited logistical difficulties in controlling the expected large number of mourners at the residence.

“It is not possible for everyone to converge at the same place at the same time. Such a situation could easily lead to unintended consequences,” the official added.