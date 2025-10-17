×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ruto belts out 'Jamaican Farewell' in tribute to Odinga

By Denis Omondi | Oct. 17, 2025
President William Ruto addressing mourners at the state funeral service of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Nyayo National Stadium on October 17, 2025.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto, on Friday, October 17, led the country in bidding farewell to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, a towering figure who shaped Kenya’s politics for more than four decades.

The state funeral, held at a packed Nyayo National Stadium and attended by foreign dignitaries, featured only two political speeches, from President Ruto and his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an emotional address filled with glowing tributes to his ‘mentor,’  Ruto reflected on his shared journey with Odinga, recalling moments of rivalry and cooperation that, he said, always reaffirmed their patriotism.

Midway through his speech, Ruto broke into song, belting out notes from Harry Belafonte's classic Jamaican Farewell, an Odinga all-time favorite song.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“But I'm sad to say I'm on my way, Won't be back for many a day, my heart is down, my head is turning around, I had to leave a little girl in Kingston town,” sang Ruto as the band joined in.

The President highlighted two defining moments in his relationship with Odinga. Without making a direct reference, he alluded to the disputed 2007 presidential election that led to post-election violence and their eventual reconciliation years later.

“I have come a very long way with Baba. When I stood by him, with the other Pentagon members, at a defining moment in his and our nation’s history, I neither knew that we would find ourselves on opposite sides nor could I have imagined that years later he would stand by me, this time, to steady the nation and to help anchor my leadership culminating in the birth of the broad-based government,” he said. 

“To you, Baba, I owe you. I am truly and eternally grateful that our paths crossed and that we shared this journey together,” he added.

Ruto, who kept to his written speech, described Odinga as a generational leader, unyielding in his pursuit of justice, reform, and inclusivity. 

“There was, and there can only be, one Raila Amolo Odinga.” 

The funeral program now shifts from Nairobi to Kisumu and Siaya counties, with Odinga’s burial scheduled for Sunday, October 19, at his rural home in Bondo.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto State Funeral Raila Odinga Raila Dead
.

Latest Stories

Baba has left a deep hole that will remain unfilled for decades
Baba has left a deep hole that will remain unfilled for decades
Opinion
By Kamotho Waiganjo
52 mins ago
CGH? Given Raila's stature just imagine if he became president
Politics
By Ted Malanda
52 mins ago
Nation bids bye to Jakom in a sea of flags and tears
National
By Okumu Modachi
52 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

CGH? Given Raila's stature just imagine if he became president
By Ted Malanda 52 mins ago
CGH? Given Raila's stature just imagine if he became president
Tears, tributes as Raila's journey ends at Nyayo
By Irene Githinji 52 mins ago
Tears, tributes as Raila's journey ends at Nyayo
Nation bids bye to Jakom in a sea of flags and tears
By Okumu Modachi 52 mins ago
Nation bids bye to Jakom in a sea of flags and tears
From Saitoti to Kindiki: Raila's quiet eclipse of Kenya's deputies
By Biketi Kikechi 52 mins ago
From Saitoti to Kindiki: Raila's quiet eclipse of Kenya's deputies
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved