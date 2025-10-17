Ruto belts out 'Jamaican Farewell' in tribute to Odinga

President William Ruto addressing mourners at the state funeral service of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Nyayo National Stadium on October 17, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto, on Friday, October 17, led the country in bidding farewell to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, a towering figure who shaped Kenya’s politics for more than four decades.

The state funeral, held at a packed Nyayo National Stadium and attended by foreign dignitaries, featured only two political speeches, from President Ruto and his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an emotional address filled with glowing tributes to his ‘mentor,’ Ruto reflected on his shared journey with Odinga, recalling moments of rivalry and cooperation that, he said, always reaffirmed their patriotism.

Midway through his speech, Ruto broke into song, belting out notes from Harry Belafonte's classic Jamaican Farewell, an Odinga all-time favorite song.

“But I'm sad to say I'm on my way, Won't be back for many a day, my heart is down, my head is turning around, I had to leave a little girl in Kingston town,” sang Ruto as the band joined in.

The President highlighted two defining moments in his relationship with Odinga. Without making a direct reference, he alluded to the disputed 2007 presidential election that led to post-election violence and their eventual reconciliation years later.

“I have come a very long way with Baba. When I stood by him, with the other Pentagon members, at a defining moment in his and our nation’s history, I neither knew that we would find ourselves on opposite sides nor could I have imagined that years later he would stand by me, this time, to steady the nation and to help anchor my leadership culminating in the birth of the broad-based government,” he said.

“To you, Baba, I owe you. I am truly and eternally grateful that our paths crossed and that we shared this journey together,” he added.

Ruto, who kept to his written speech, described Odinga as a generational leader, unyielding in his pursuit of justice, reform, and inclusivity.

“There was, and there can only be, one Raila Amolo Odinga.”

The funeral program now shifts from Nairobi to Kisumu and Siaya counties, with Odinga’s burial scheduled for Sunday, October 19, at his rural home in Bondo.