"I am not in a hurry to join you", Uhuru reflects on drinking dates with Raila

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing mourners at the state funeral service of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Nyayo National Stadium on October 17, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta stole the show during the State Funeral of ex-Premier Raila Odinga with a witty, heartfelt tribute that drew laughter and applause from mourners at Nyayo Stadium.

Kenyatta’s eulogy to his longtime political rival turned ally was filled with fond recollections of private moments away from the public eye, including lighthearted meetups over drinks, where he revealed Odinga always picked up the tab.

“My brothers, I have a short story, not a lengthy one,” he started, chuckling cheekily.

“Saa ingine tukiwa tumetulia kidogo hapo, tulikuwa tunapewa kakitu kidogo na Raila...Mimi kakitu kidogo nasema ni chai ama uji (Sometimes during our quiet moments, Raila would offer us a treat…why are you laughing? I meant tea or porridge),” he said, sending the crowd into laughter.

Kenyatta recounted how those informal meetings often turned reflective, centering on Kenya’s founding fathers and African icons such as Jomo Kenyatta, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Kwame Nkrumah, and Julius Nyerere.

They often wondered what those great men might be discussing in the afterlife, “likely politics,” Kenyatta quipped.

“I’m very keen to know. My brother [Raila], you’ve gone before me, and I know you are already talking over there. And not that I’m in a hurry to join you, I still want to be around but when my time comes, I’m sure you’ll be there to show me around,” he said jokingly.

But beneath the humor lay a deep sense of loss.

Kenyatta spoke of Odinga as a man central to his final term in office and urged Kenyans to protect the democratic ideals and freedoms that defined Odinga’s decades-long struggle.

“Today, as we bid farewell to our father, Raila Odinga, I want us as Kenyans to swear that we won’t allow human rights, democracy, and all else that Raila fought for to be eroded,” he said. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta pays his last respects to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [PCS]

Kenyatta, who was visibly emotional when he visited the Odinga family at their Karen home on Wednesday, lauded Mama Ida Odinga for her strength and resilience after decades beside a towering national figure. He pledged to stand with the family.

Odinga is survived by his wife, Ida, and their three children, Rosemary, Raila Jr, and Winnie Odinga.

The national mourning period enters its third day tomorrow, with Odinga’s body expected to arrive in Kisumu for public viewing before being taken to Bondo by road.

He will be laid to rest on Sunday, October 19, at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County.