Flying Baba home: KQ crew behind Raila's final journey

Kenyans have flooded social media with messages of gratitude and admiration for the Kenya Airways (KQ) crew that flew the remains of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga from Mumbai to Nairobi.

The flight, KQ 203, was symbolically renamed RA001 (Raila Amollo Odinga) for the journey that carried one of Kenya’s most revered statesmen home.

It departed Mumbai at 3:45 a.m. and touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 9:30am.

On board were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and a delegation of 30 Kenyan leaders. The delegation was dispatched to India on Wednesday evening to facilitate the repatriation.

Captain Saviamaria Ondego was in charge of the flight that touched down at JKIA amid jubilation from hundreds of mourners who had camped at the airport for hours.

The crew, led by In-flight Performance Managers Kevin Otinde and Jason Mose, Flight Purser Mwaizangu Festo, and five cabin crew members, ensured comfort and dignity throughout the somber flight.

When Captain Saviamaria and his First Officer touched the Kenyan soil at JKIA, the plane was given the water salute (a ceremonial tradition where airport fire trucks created an arch of water over the aircraft).

According to Flightradar24, the KQ203 was the most tracked airplane in the world on Thursday morning, boasting over 34,000 trackers.

Kenya Airways, in a heartfelt statement, paid tribute to Odinga’s enduring legacy and the crew’s professionalism.

“As the national airline, it was a solemn duty carried out with the utmost dignity and respect, befitting a leader so deeply cherished,” KQ said.

The airline further expressed appreciation to the crew, saying their composure and compassion reflected the “true spirit of service and care that defines us.”

Nairobi Senator and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, who was aboard the flight, also commended the KQ team for their empathy and professionalism.

"Pure class, this crew. God bless you all," Sifuna wrote.

KQ concluded by saying it was honoured to play a part in bringing one of Kenya’s greatest sons home, a moment that touched the hearts of millions across the nation.