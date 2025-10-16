×
Public viewing of Raila's body commences at Kasarani

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 16, 2025
Family, leaders view Raila Odinga’s body at Kasarani. [File, Standard]

At exactly 4:30 p.m., Raila Odinga’s body laid in State at Kasarani Stadium, draped in the national flag and ready for viewing. The flag was gently removed, marking the start of the solemn exercise.

President William Ruto led leaders and family in paying respects, followed by Mama Ida Odinga, their children Winnie Odinga and Raila Junior and Rosemary Odinga.

After the family, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also viewed the body, each taking a moment in silent reflection. Other leaders followed thereafter.

Nearly an hour later, leaders and family concluded the viewing as the casket was closed.

At around 6:00 p.m., Kenyans were finally given a chance to view the body of the late Raila Odinga after hours of waiting at Kasarani Stadium. The process is still ongoing.

