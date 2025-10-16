Operations at JKIA suspended after security breach

An aeroplane carrying the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga arrives at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)on Thursday, October 16, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have been temporarily suspended due to a security breach that occurred during the arrival of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's body from India.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) issued a statement on Thursday announcing a two-hour closure of the airport in Nairobi to restore normal operations.

“The Kenya Airports Authority announces a temporary closure of the airspace over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport today, October 16, 2025. The closure will be effective from 10.26 AM to 12.26 PM,” stated KAA Acting Managing Director Mohamud Gedi.

This precautionary measure is to facilitate an enhanced security rescreening operation following the breach.

At least seven flights have been diverted to other airports.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) also reported that “a large number of mourners gained access to restricted areas, prompting a closure to allow security teams to restore order and ensure safety.”

Passengers with flights scheduled during the affected period have been advised to contact their airlines.

Airport authorities have apologised for the inconvenience and promised to resume normal operations once the airport is declared secure.

Hours later, the operations were restored with KCAA announcing, "The security situation that prompted the precautionary closure has been resolved and the airport has been declared safe for full resumption of flights and passenger services".

The situation escalated dramatically on Thursday morning as thousands of mourners stormed the airport through the main entrance after being allowed access.

Security officers, tasked with maintaining order, were overwhelmed by the crowd.

Tensions rose further when flight KQ 203, now branded as RAO001, landed at 9.30 am carrying Odinga’s body.

Odinga died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning in India, where he had been receiving treatment.