KQ plane carrying Raila Odinga's body lands at JKIA

KQ flight carrying Raila Odinga's remains arrives Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from India. [Stafford Ondego,Standard]

A Kenya Airways flight, KQ 203 Flight Rao 001, carrying the remains of Raila Odinga arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from India at 9:30 a.m.

The aircraft received a ceremonial water salute upon landing.

President Ruto and his predecessor, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, were at the airport to receive the body as supporters were allowed inside the arrival area to pay their respects.

Some members of the crowd overpowered security to reach the airside, causing the situation to spiral out of control as mourners stepped on the red carpet laid for the reception.

The late opposition leader is set to lie in state at Parliament from 12 noon to 5 p.m., giving Kenyans an opportunity to honour him before the funeral proceedings.

A procession using Mombasa Road is accompanying the casket to Lee Funeral Home before the body moves to Parliament for public viewing.

Crowds gathered along the route, with many pitching camp at Imara Mall footbridge to watch the motorcade pass.

According to the official funeral programme, the body will return to Lee Funeral Home this evening.

On Friday, a State Funeral Service will be held at Nyayo National Stadium from 8 a.m., followed by a procession to Odinga’s Karen home for an overnight vigil.

On Saturday, the body will be flown to Kisumu County for public viewing at Moi Stadium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., before proceeding to Bondo, Siaya County.

Burial rites and the final service will be held in Bondo on Sunday from 9 a.m.