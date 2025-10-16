Public Viewing of Raila Odinga's body moved to Kasarani after tension grips parliament

Mourners gather at the gate of Parliament ahead of Raila Odinga’s public viewing, which was initially planned for Parliament but moved to Kasarani Sports Complex following a crowd surge on October 16, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The planned public viewing of Raila Odinga’s body at tha National Assembly has been moved from Parliament to Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

This is after tension gripped Parliament as hundreds of mourners who had come in anticipation of viewing the body breached the security cordon.

The mourners who were chanting slogans in honour of Raila attempted to enter Parliament using the Senate and National Assembly gates with security officers cordoning off the area.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi attempts to address the mourners were not successful as they did not listen to them.

The Parliamentary leadership was forced to change plans with security officers removing a small podium that had been prepared for Raila's body to lie in state for fears of a security breach.

Attempts by Senate Minority Whip Ledama ole Kina and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino to try to convince the hundreds of mourners to leave the gates of Parliament were also not successful.

Security personnel were forced to cordon off the entire Parliament in order to prevent the hundreds of mourners from entering August house.

The overall funeral program, however, remains unchanged.

“Given the overwhelming turnout and logistical challenges, Kasarani Stadium offers a safer and more spacious venue for mourners."

The National Funeral Committee announced the change Thursday morning shortly after Raila’s body arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport aboard a Kenya Airways flight from Mumbai, India.

President William Ruto led senior officials in receiving the body before it was transferred to Lee Funeral Home for preparation.

Authorities said mourners heading to Parliament should now proceed to Kasarani, where the late former Prime Minister's body will lie in State for public homage before returning to Lee Funeral Home later in the evening.

The changes follow chaotic scenes outside Parliament where thousands of supporters gathered early, some scaling walls and others clinging to the main gate as they waited for the motorcade.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino climbed the Parliament wall to calm restless supporters, urging them to remain peaceful as security officers struggled to contain the crowd.

Traffic police warned of heavy congestion on Thika Road and adjoining routes leading to Kasarani, advising motorists to seek alternative roads.

Security has been beefed up around the stadium with designated entry points for dignitaries, family, and members of the public.

The rest of the funeral programme coordinated by the National Funeral Committee, co-chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, remains unchanged.

Odinga had requested to be buried within 72 hours of his death, a wish the family and government are honouring.

On Friday, a State Funeral Service will be held at Nyayo National Stadium starting at 8 am. The day has been declared a public holiday by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

On Saturday, the body will be flown to Kisumu and then driven to Bondo in Siaya County. Burial is scheduled for Sunday, October 19, at Raila’s Opoda Farm home.