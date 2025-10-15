Raila Odinga to be buried on Sunday in Bondo

The burial will be conducted according to the traditions of the Anglican Church to which Raila Odinga belonged.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will be laid to rest on Sunday, September 19, at his Bondo home in Siaya County, in accordance with his wishes to be buried within the shortest time possible.

Raila is expected to be laid to rest in the family’s graveyard in Kango Ka Jaramogi, Nyamira, Bondo, beside his late father Jaramogi and son Fidel’s graves.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who chairs the national burial committee, said the family had informed them that Raila wished to be interred within 72 hours of his death.

“We have been advised by the family that it was Raila Odinga’s wish to be buried within the shortest time possible. The family has communicated a 72-hour timeline,” Kindiki stated.

Raila’s body is expected to arrive in Nairobi on Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. from India, where he died on Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest during a morning walk.

President William Ruto is expected to lead government officials and family members in receiving the body at the airport before it is escorted to Lee Funeral Home.

“At 12 o’clock, the body will be moved to the Parliamentary Buildings in the CBD, where there will be a public viewing from 12 noon to 5 p.m.,” Kindiki added.

The body will be taken to Raila’s Karen home for an overnight vigil before being transported to Kisumu on Saturday morning.

President Ruto earlier announced that the Indian government would facilitate the repatriation of Raila’s remains.

A delegation led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, comprising senior government officials and family members, left Kenya on Wednesday evening for India to oversee the process.

The delegation is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 1 a.m., have a two-hour layover, and return with the body, which is scheduled to land in Nairobi at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

President Ruto also declared a seven-day national mourning period, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the country and at all Kenyan embassies abroad.