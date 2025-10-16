It's State funeral for 'man who championed reform, pursuit of justice', says Ruto

President William Ruto (centre) flanked by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki (left) and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, during the proclamation of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's death at State House, Nairobi, on October 15, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto on Wednesday mourned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who died at the age of 80 while undergoing treatment in India, as a giant of democracy, a fearless freedom fighter and a tireless warrior of good governance.

Ruto, who addressed the nation from State House, Nairobi, after condoling with Raila’s family at their Karen home, said that for decades, Raila dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice, equity, and freedom enduring detention and persecution so that this nation might know and enjoy democracy.